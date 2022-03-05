Berenberg Bank Lowers Nichols (LON:NICL) Price Target to GBX 1,325

Nichols (LON:NICL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,375 ($18.45) to GBX 1,325 ($17.78) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nichols stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.98) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,363.21. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 732 ($9.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,650 ($22.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of £490.64 million and a PE ratio of 48.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $9.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.68%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

