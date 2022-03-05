Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 540 ($7.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.11) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 468 ($6.28) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 498.83 ($6.69).

AV stock opened at GBX 386.80 ($5.19) on Thursday. Aviva has a twelve month low of GBX 365.40 ($4.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 448.80 ($6.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06. The firm has a market cap of £14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 429.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 411.65.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 411 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.17 ($9,082.48).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

