Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 33,997,865 Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,997,865 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $1,803,926,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 14,988,287 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.38 per share, with a total value of $725,133,325.06.

Shares of BRK-A stock traded down $3,805.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $487,440.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,971 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470,604.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442,635.42.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

