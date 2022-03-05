Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $106.10 on Friday. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

