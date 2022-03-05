Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives $75.42 Average PT from Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BYND stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,493,627. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

