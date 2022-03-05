Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Big Lots updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

BIG stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,490. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

A number of analysts have commented on BIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Lots during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

