Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $248.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $227.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $209.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.95. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $200.36 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Biogen by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Biogen by 95,552.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

