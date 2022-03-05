BioLife Solutions, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioLife Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.00 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28, a PEG ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.79.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

