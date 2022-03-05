bitCNY Hits 1-Day Volume of $189,654.00 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $189,654.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.81 or 0.06753637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,510.65 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00044708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048513 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002906 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

