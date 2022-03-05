Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $260,382.91 and approximately $4,431.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00010139 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00227013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

