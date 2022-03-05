BitCore Hits 24-Hour Volume of $84,888.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, BitCore has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $84,888.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,950.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.96 or 0.06708391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.55 or 0.00258148 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.34 or 0.00735139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00069304 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.29 or 0.00401256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.49 or 0.00291365 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.