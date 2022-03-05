BitDAO (BIT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.65 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $670.73 million and $42.65 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002914 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00043517 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.36 or 0.06767492 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,165.64 or 0.99743028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00048542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002906 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.