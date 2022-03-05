BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTTOLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $9,088.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.58 or 0.00212001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007725 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004891 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000845 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

