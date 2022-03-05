BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Lowered to $70.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BJ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of NYSE BJ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,814,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,071. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,321,000 after purchasing an additional 945,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,988,000 after acquiring an additional 776,896 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the period.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.