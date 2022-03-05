Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Position Increased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,033,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $74,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Black Knight by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. Black Knight’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

