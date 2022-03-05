BlackHat (BLKC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $295,597.00

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 4th. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $295,597.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.36 or 0.06726017 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,861.96 or 0.99790248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002910 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.