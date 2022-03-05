BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 144.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 254,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,888. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $305.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $4.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 104,874 shares in the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

