BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 128.3% from the January 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BHK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.46. 174,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,846. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

