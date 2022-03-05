BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Up 106.1% in February

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.89. 226,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,181. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 107,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.