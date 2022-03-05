BlackRock Inc. Acquires 17,574 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Perma-Pipe International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPIH opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.33 and a beta of 0.30. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

