BlackRock Inc. Acquires 9,862 Shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Online Education Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of -0.83. China Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China Online Education Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in July 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

