BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,398 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in electroCore were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 43.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 791,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 36.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 616,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 12.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 59,756 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 28.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 53.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of electroCore from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of ECOR opened at $0.52 on Friday. electroCore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $36.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

