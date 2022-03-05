BlackRock Inc. Has $164,000 Position in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in IF Bancorp were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IF Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IROQ opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. IF Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

