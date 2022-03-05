BlackRock Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,131,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,492,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $6,296,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,533,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vtex during the 3rd quarter worth $18,552,000. 41.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vtex in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vtex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $7.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

