BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 200.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock stock opened at $696.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $877.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

