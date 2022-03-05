BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0344 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.2% over the last three years.

NYSE BKT opened at $5.16 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

