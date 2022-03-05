BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.

MUJ opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

