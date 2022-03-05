BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 4.0% over the last three years.
MUJ opened at $14.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
