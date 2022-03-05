BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Short Interest Down 50.6% in February

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 6,249.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

MCA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,092. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.