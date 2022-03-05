BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MIY)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

