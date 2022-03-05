BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Down 68.5% in February

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the January 31st total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,525 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 403,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 30,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

MYN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 61,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,236. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

