BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the January 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE MPA opened at $13.96 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.