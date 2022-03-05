Blank Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $15.31 Million (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $15.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.29 or 0.06626534 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,030.07 or 0.99963191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00044086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002901 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.