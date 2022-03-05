Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Blue Star Capital shares last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00), with a volume of 30,826,985 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £14.98 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26.
About Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU)
