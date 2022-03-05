Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Up 5.1%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV – Get Rating) shares were up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.14 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.05 ($0.03). Approximately 352,899 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 635,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.95 ($0.03).
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of £12.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37.
Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)
