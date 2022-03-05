Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.

NYSE:BVH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,569. The firm has a market cap of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 47,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

