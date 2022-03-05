Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%.
NYSE:BVH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 73,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,569. The firm has a market cap of $601.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.44. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVH shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
