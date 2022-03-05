BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 448.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,378 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,974,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,709. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $111.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

