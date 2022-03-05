BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$22.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCN. TD Securities raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on Tricon Residential and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.25.

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$18.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.41. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$11.79 and a 1 year high of C$20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.77%.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

