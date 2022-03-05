BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 47,178 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,475,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 93,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of COLB opened at $34.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.26. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.