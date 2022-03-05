BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 208.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Steven Madden by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Steven Madden by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Steven Madden by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.43.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $578.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

