BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,457 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

