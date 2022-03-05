BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 15,707 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 17.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.34 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

