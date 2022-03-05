BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,188 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bunge by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,945,000 after purchasing an additional 436,890 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Bunge by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after purchasing an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 357,168 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

BG stock opened at $108.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $109.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.73.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,061,050 shares of company stock worth $110,113,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

