boohoo group (LON:BOO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $176.85

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 176.85 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 79.66 ($1.07). boohoo group shares last traded at GBX 82.38 ($1.11), with a volume of 11,262,175 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOO. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.77) price target on boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered boohoo group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 135 ($1.81) to GBX 85 ($1.14) in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 329.50 ($4.42).

The company has a market cap of £895.75 million and a P/E ratio of 15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 102.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.54.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

