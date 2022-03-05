Boosted Finance Trading 17.8% Lower This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $52,680.01 and $44,937.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00042729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.80 or 0.06662093 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,003.50 or 0.99756109 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00047759 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

