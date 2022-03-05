Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Boqii had a negative return on equity of 219.01% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 66,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. Boqii has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $6.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Boqii by 9,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Boqii by 1,237.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boqii by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Boqii from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

