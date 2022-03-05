Boson Protocol Price Up 7.9% This Week (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $60.01 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00227463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00033328 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,991,818 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

