BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.240-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $230.22 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.100-$1.140 EPS.

Shares of BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $28.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. BOX’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.60.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BOX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BOX by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 594,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 16.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.