BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The company had revenue of $233.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE BOX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.49. BOX has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,972,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,741,000 after buying an additional 44,354 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,088,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,686,000 after buying an additional 370,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after buying an additional 111,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,767.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 783,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

