BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 380 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 380 ($5.10) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 630 ($8.45) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.37) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($6.04) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.39) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

BP.B opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.30) on Tuesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £34.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 179.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 187.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

