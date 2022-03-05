BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “BrainsWay Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company. It is focused on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company’s proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. BrainsWay Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on BrainsWay in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BrainsWay by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59,266 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 891,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BrainsWay (Get Rating)
Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
